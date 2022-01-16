Watch video: 'Chaatwala' from Vadodara's Kamati baug who works with former captain of the Indian deaf cricket team Imran Sheikh

Foodies keep experimenting and sharing try tasty delicacy videos, that eventually go viral. But this one is much more!

In a recent Instagram reel shared by a food blogger, we can see a man from Kamati baug of Vadodara selling nutritious sprout salad. According to the post caption and the background standee of the food vendor, he works along with the former captain of the Deaf and mute Indian cricket team Imran Sheikh - the man behind the food stall.

The video showed how the divyangjan (hearing and speech impaired) prepared the healthy meal, from adding sprouts to the paper bowl to topping it with masala powder.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Imran T. Shaikh, former Indian deaf and mute team cricket captain who made India victorious in the World Cup 2005, was seen in pictures of running roadside stalls on streets in 2007.

Several media and food bloggers reported that Imran Shaikh and his wife Roza had started a food stall near the famous Ganesh tea stall opposite Kamati baug to earn their living. The food stall came as a resort to their financial crisis.

Take a look at the post, below:

