Watch Video: Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib spits on women's head while giving haircut

One of the most popular hairstylist in the country, Jawed Habib sparked controversy after a shocking video surfaced on social media, showing him spitting on a woman’s hair.

The video is said to be of a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and the hairstylist can be seen spitting on a woman’s head in front of a crowd, saying that her hair is dry. He can also be jokingly heard saying that his spit is very effective. However, as of now, the authenticity of the viral video and date of incident could not be confirmed.

In the clip, the woman is seen sitting on a chair on the stage. While giving tips to the audience present at the event, Habib casually spits on the hair of the woman, saying ‘Agar paani ki kami hai na.. iss thook mein jaan hai.” Meanwhile, people present there are heard laughing and clapping.

This is Javed Habeeb... Spitting instead of using water... absolutely horrible 🤮🤬 pic.twitter.com/8s7xaE8qfO — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳2.0 (@pb3060) January 5, 2022

After the video went viral on social media, the woman in the video has come forward to share the bad experience.

In a video, she said, "My name is Pooja Gupta, I run a parlor named Vanshika beauty parlor and am a resident of Baraut. I attended Javed Habib sir's seminar yesterday. He had invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done. I would get my haircut from any local shop but never from Javed Habib.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Netizens were left disgusted by the incident and stood in support of the woman. One social media user commented, ”Jawed Habib, the famous hairstylist and businessman, is seen styling his client’s hair with spit. Even if someone doesn’t find it disrespect and offensive, it is extremely unhygienic and should never be tolerated.”

See more reactions here:

These celebrities think no end of themselves....I wish he had spitted on each one of those in the audience who laughed. — Varsha (@Varrsha2) January 5, 2022

Absolutely disgusting. And who are those people clapping? Really? REALLY? https://t.co/XDEEQTzlaD — Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) January 6, 2022

She has such a pained sort of expression on her face. Maybe she knew whats going to happen. Wonder what was the incentive or the coercion?? — Nisha Thomas🇮🇳🦋 (@NishaTh19028757) January 5, 2022

Never went to his saloon.



Always wondered why the hell am I supposed to pay Rs 2000 for a haircut. https://t.co/uYplfFZdhG — Aneesh Gokhale (@authorAneesh) January 6, 2022

Yuk !! I am never going to any Javed Habeeb outlet … #banjavedhabeeb https://t.co/QwTJPiuSr9 — armageddon (@apache065) January 6, 2022

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 03:20 PM IST