Watch: Woman casually carries lion in arms on Kuwait streets, video goes viral

A video of a woman carrying a lion in her arms on the streets of Kuwait is going extremely viral on social media. According to the Middle East Monitor, the pet lion created panic in Kuwait City after escaping from its enclosure and breaking into a residential area. Local authorities in the Sabahiya region received several reports in this regard, NDTV reported

In the viral clip, a woman – claimed to be the lion's owner – can be seen carrying it in her arms. The lion can also be seen struggling to break free and growling as it was being carried down the road.

Watch Video Here:

hate when this happens pic.twitter.com/laYa0FtSsI — Dylan Burns🕊️🏳️‍🌈 (@DylanBurns1776) January 3, 2022

The video has picked over 4.5 lakh views on Twitter, along with scores of comments.

Environmental police informed that the lion belonged to the woman and her father, according to media reports. Officers helped in capturing the big cat, after which it was handed back to its owners.

Owning exotic pets like lions and tigers is prohibited in Kuwait, however, it continues to be a common practice.

In 2018, authorities in Kuwait shared visuals of a giant lion roaming on the streets. It was captured and handed over to a zoo after being subdued using a tranquiliser.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 12:10 PM IST