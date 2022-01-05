Watch: Customer cheats shopkeepers using a proxy payment app; video goes viral

The advent of cashless and online payments have come across as a big advantage for both customers and shopkeepers. The easy and safe payment mode have not only benefitted users but have also revolutionized the Indian businesses.

However, there is a flip side to every coin. These online payment methods have also increased the risk of financial frauds and scams. To add to the concerns, there is little or no knowledge among the masses to escape from falling prey to it.

One such incident of online payment fraud has surfaced on the internet and is going extremely viral on social media.

Watch Viral Video Here:

The viral video features a girl who is making a payment through 'Paytm' app. The person recording the video alleges that she has faked the payment with some proxy app that creates a lookalike PayTM payment screen. The video ends with the person recording the video strictly asking her to settle the bill with cash or else she will face consequences and appeals to viewers to be cautious of such apps.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

One more case pic.twitter.com/aUeSJZDp2O — Pramod Bharti (@TalkGenuine) January 4, 2022

@Paytm check these kind and of fraudulent acts.https://t.co/IVpRNvc4M1 — Dharma Jnan | धर्म ज्ञान (@DharmaJnan) January 4, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:54 PM IST