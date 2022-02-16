Watch video: Buffalo jumps into water after being chased by Lion

What a narrow escape! A buffalo, being vigoursly chased by a lion, had a lucky fate to rescue self from getting preyed to the forest king. The video of the chase and the survival is doing rounds on the internet.

In a recent video shared by nature27_12 on Instagram, we can see a buffalo being followed by a lion, however the buffalo managing to escape from being hunted by a dive into waters. After a while, the animal slowly gets closer to the shore and confronts the lion with its fierce look. Since shared few days ago, the video has gathered over 22,894 views.

Watch video:

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:42 PM IST