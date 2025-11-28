 Massive Snake Spotted Gliding On Bicycle's Handle In Kerala, Netizens Use AI To Identify Species - Visuals
A startling sight from Kerala has gripped social media after a massive snake was photographed gliding across a bicycle’s handle. The image, originally shared by a Reddit user, has gone viral on the platform, amusing several users, triggering a wave of reactions.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
The Reddit user shared a picture of a massive snake resting on the handle of the bicycle. The user asked, “Does anyone know this snake?” While users tried to identify the species, some also cracked light-hearted jokes.

Does anyone know this snake
byu/This-Park3826 inKerala

The picture quickly went viral, with many amused commenters claiming the snake is the “Owner of a new cycle” or joking that it looked “unexpectedly beautiful” perched on the handle. But beyond the humour, several users attempted serious identification as the discussion grew.

In a quirky twist, one user shared a screenshot of asking ChatGPT to help determine the species, and the AI suggested that the snake resembled a checkered keelback, a non-venomous water snake commonly found across India. This added another layer of fascination as people debated the accuracy of the AI-generated identification.

The viral post highlights how online communities increasingly combine wildlife curiosity, humour, and technology to decode unexpected encounters with nature. It also serves as a reminder of Kerala’s rich biodiversity, where such wildlife sightings often spark both awe and conversation.

Checkered Keelback Snake

The checkered keelback (\(Fowlea\) \(piscator\)), also known as the Asiatic water snake, is a common, non-venomous snake found in freshwater habitats across Asia. It is medium-sized, with keeled scales and a checkered pattern of black patches on a brown, green, or yellow body.

