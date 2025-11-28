MP News: Youth Dies Three Days After Being Beaten With Sticks In Sagar; Video Of Assault Surfaces | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A young man died after being brutally beaten in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, as reported on Friday. The matter came to fore after a video of the assault surfaced on social media.

According to information, the incident occurred 3 days ago in Lajpatpura area under the Kotwali police station jurisdiction and the youth died on Friday while undergoing treatment.

In the video, a group of people can be seen brutally assaulting the youth with sticks while he is lying down on the ground.

#WATCH | Man Succumbs After Being Hit With Sticks In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar Over Old Dispute; Video Captures Incident

Deceased had a criminal background

The victim was identified as Sushil Choubey. The incident reportedly took place 3 days ago. and he succumbed to his injuries on Friday during treatment.

According to information, the deceased had a criminal background and local residents had been troubled by him for a long time.

Angered by his behaviour, a group of youths from the area allegedly carried out the attack.

Police have launched a search for the accused youths and are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited.