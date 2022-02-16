Watch video: Leopard with head trapped in jar rescued by Forest officials, PAWS

The video of a leopard cub, whose head was trapped in a plastic jar, had been viral in the recent past. In the video, we could see a leopard on the sides of a forest road with its head sealed with the thrown way jar. Since the video hit the internet, the authorities of the forest department and volunteers from the Plants Animal welfare Society got to action inorder to search and rescue the cub.

It was only after a worried wait of nearly three days that the team could spot the animal which had gone missing under the woods. PAWS volunteers Bhushan Pawar, Navin Salve, Rishikesh Surse, Devendra Nilke helped the authorities in the rescue operation. According to them, the leopard was rescued from Badlapur's Goregaon Pada.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, PAWS Founder Nilesh Bhanage, said, "The Forest department and PAWS have rescued the leopard cub who had went missing with plastic jar stuck in its head." "Since the past three days, search operation was underway and finally the animal has now been spotted. It seems that the leopcard cub is a dehydrated state. The officials from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park would be tkaing care of it and leaving it back to its habitat.

Watch the video, here:

