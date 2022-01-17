Matheran: Animal Husbandry Department, PAWS organise horse and pony camp

The Animal Husbandry Department along with Plant and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) is organizing Maharashtra's Largest Horse and Pony Camp on Wednesday 19th January 2022. The upcoming camp looks forward to register and vaccinate over 450 horses & Ponies.

The smallest hill station in India that comes inside Karjat tehsil of Raigarh district is a popular destination for urban citizens to spend weekends due to its proximity to big cities. Matheran is Asia's only vehicle free hill resort, which has horse taangas to ferry visitors along the much looked toy train.

The horses are not only a commute companion but also a major tourist attraction. Even the ones blind by one eye or badly wounded are rest-deprived during peak tourist days. To ensure the well-being of these horses and the young ponies, the Animal Husbandry Department and the PAWS have come forward with a health camp.

The Founder of PAWS, Nilesh Bhanage, said, "The major problem due Horse used in Tourism in Matheran is Soil Erosion, also Horse Dung & Urine is a big problem due to this Horse owners & local people suffering by Lung & eye Diseases."

"PAWS always tries to help these horses & ponies but the time has come the administration must allow Battery operated non-polluting vehicles & relieve those horses & ponies carrying heavy Gas Cylinders," he added.

PAWS being once for the pioneer organizations of India, supports the govt. initiative of keeping camps in regard with animal life. PAWS has successfully organized camps for cattle in Pandharpur in 2006, Shirdi in 2011, Panchgani in 2010 & Matheran 20016 & 17.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:40 PM IST