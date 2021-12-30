Watch Video: Brett Lee bowls his son in their backyard; 'he's still got it', react netizens

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee might have retired from international cricket long back but the memories of his elegant bowling action and toe crushing yorkers are still fresh in the minds of his fans.

The former Aussie quick was one of the most feared fast bowlers during his time owing to his lethal pace and accuracy that gave nightmares to even the best batters of the world that faced him.

Therefore, 'Cricketcomau' the official Instagram account of Cricket Australia on Thursday shared a video of the Aussie great playing back yard cricket with his Preston Charles in order to give his fans a sweet trip to nostalgia.

In the video, Lee can be seen enjoying a game of backyard cricket alongside his family, with his son Preston batting. Binga bowls a quick yorker that elegantly knocks over the middle stump behind his son, something he was known to do often while playing for Australia. Lee then celebrates the wicket in his signature style as his son playfully throws the bat away with a smile on his face.

"Binga @brettlee_58 still cartwheeling stumps via @imatlunchwithlee" read the caption under the cool video.

The clip has so far gained 124k views with fans showering their praises for Lee saying that he could still clean up the opposition batters.

Brett Lee retired from international cricket in 2012 drawing curtains to an illustrious international career spanning 13 years, picking 718 wickets for Australia across all formats.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:30 PM IST