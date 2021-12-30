e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India win first Test match against South Africa by 113 runs, lead 3-match series by 1-0
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:00 PM IST

'Another fortress conquered': Former cricketers & fans celebrate India's historic win at Centurion against South Africa

Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park.
FPJ Web Desk
Team India | Twitter/BCCI

Team India | Twitter/BCCI

Advertisement

India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at Centurion on Thursday, breaching yet another fortress of the host side this year.

Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park.

Former Indian cricketers and fans, over joyed at the historic win took to Twitter and brimmed the social networking platform with memes and comments to celebrate the special victory.

Have a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch, trailing by 123 runs.

South Africa had finished the fourth day at 94 for four with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Brief scores:

India: 327 and 174

South Africa:197 and 191 all out in 68 overs (Dean Elgar 77; Jasprit Bumrah 3/50, Mohammed Shami 3/63)

With PTI Inputs

ALSO READ

SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5: R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami hasten South Africa's end; India breach... SA vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5: R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami hasten South Africa's end; India breach...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:00 PM IST
Advertisement