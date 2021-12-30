'Another fortress conquered': Former cricketers & fans celebrate India's historic win at Centurion against South Africa

India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at Centurion on Thursday, breaching yet another fortress of the host side this year.

Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park.

Former Indian cricketers and fans, over joyed at the historic win took to Twitter and brimmed the social networking platform with memes and comments to celebrate the special victory.

Have a look:

Time to celebrate first overseas test win under Rahul Dravid 😁 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/M0q3RBizRK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 30, 2021

Centurion Conquered. In 3.5 days. Let’s convert this start into the first ever Test series win in South Africa. 👏👏 #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 30, 2021

Advertisement

Entire second day washed out. 5th day just one session play. And yet India wins comprehensively! Congratulations 👏. #INDvSA #CricketTwitter — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 30, 2021

Further confirmation that this is as good a seam attack as any going. The bowlers have been magnificent but Kohli deserves credit too for nurturing pace. Under him, India has bowled to win both, at home and away — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2021

Advertisement

Supersport park is SA's fortress. They hardly ever lose there.

Team India: 😆 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/uHGvwUD0U3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 30, 2021

Yes yes yes ham jeet gaye...another fortress has been conquered this time at Centurion. Well done boyz a very good all-round win for Team India. #INDvsSAF #FirstKaThirst #FreedomTestSeries — Abhijeet Andansare (@ImAbhijeet01) December 30, 2021

Advertisement

Indian team conquered one more home team fort in style

Beauty of test cricket is still alive because of India team at present

Dominating performance from our bowlers

First Asian team to win in centurion

🔥🔥🔥#INDvsSAF — Sasidharᴮᴱᴬˢᵀ (@sasidhar205) December 30, 2021

India have done twice this year. First Gabba and now Centurion considered fortresses by respective home teams breached. I will give more credit to our bowlers as we are able to take 20 wickets. Mod order batting still remains a worry#INDvsSAF #Centurion #testcricket #win — Balpreet Singh (@itsbalpreet) December 30, 2021

This team in unbelievable with exemplary temperament #INDvsSAF #FirstKaThirst — Abhijeet Andansare (@ImAbhijeet01) December 30, 2021

The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch, trailing by 123 runs.

South Africa had finished the fourth day at 94 for four with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Brief scores:

India: 327 and 174

South Africa:197 and 191 all out in 68 overs (Dean Elgar 77; Jasprit Bumrah 3/50, Mohammed Shami 3/63)

With PTI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:00 PM IST