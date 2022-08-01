e-Paper Get App

Bihar University student gets 151 out of 100, check what happened next

A weird bizarre incident from Bihar's Darbhanga has come to light

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

A weird bizarre incident from Bihar's Darbhanga has come to light where a student got 151 marks out of 100. The BA Honors student did not know what to do as he got 151 out of 100 marks in the political science exam. The university administration has taken accountability of its error and has made the changes.

The situation took place with the student at Lalit Narayan Mithila University. The student expressed his disappointment and said, "I was really surprised to see the result. I scored 151 out of 100 in Political Science paper. How this mistake happened, the authorities should have investigated it before releasing it. Since it was a typing mistake, the revised mark sheet has been issued to me".

There was another student who got 0 points in the B.Com Accounting and Finance paper and he was promoted to the next class. The student revealed, "The university authorities accepted that it was a typing error and they have issued me a revised mark sheet".

