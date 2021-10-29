Watch Video: Australian Footballer Josh Cavallo becomes first player to come out as gay in A-League; receives overwhelming support from fans

Josh Cavallo, an Australian footballer, has come out as gay, making him one of the world's few professional men's soccer players to do so. The player has received an overwhelming response from his fans who took to Twitter right after a video that he posted. In the video broadcast to the team's Twitter account Tuesday night, the Adelaide United midfielder revealed that he is gay.

Watch the video here:

Cavallo said he was worried that people would judge him after he came out, but he's received an outpouring of support from his loved ones, coaches, and teammates.

Other top-tier football clubs, such as FC Barcelona and Juventus, sent Cavallo messages of support on social media. Cavallo is the most high-profile player in professional soccer right now, but he's not the only one.

"Growing up, I always felt the need to hide myself, because I was ashamed. Ashamed I would never be able to do what I love and be gay, hiding who I really am to pursue a dream I always wished for as a kid. All I want to do is play football and be treated equally," "I want to inspire and show people that it's OK to be yourself and play football. It's OK to be gay and to play football," he said. "Be yourself. You were meant to be yourself, not someone else," he said.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:24 PM IST