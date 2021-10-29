Netflix's Squid Game has inspired it's own cryptocurrency; ‘SQUID’ rises 2,400% in one day

The huge success of "Squid Game" on Netflix has paved the way for the establishment of a successful cryptocurrency called SQUID.

SQUID is currently selling at $2.22, up roughly 2,400% in the previous 24 hours due to the latest memecoin mania. It has a market capitalization of more than $174 million.

The series "Squid Game" depicts a tournament in which participants risk their lives in the hopes of winning a financial reward. ⁠

Players will be asked to pay a certain fee in SQUID tokens to play each game, with some rounds requiring the purchase of a custom-made NFT, some of which contain show characters such as the masked guards. The real-life Squid Game's last round, like the source material, isn't for the faint of heart.

You'll need 15,000 tokens (approximately US$33,300 at the time of this article's publication) to enter, as well as one of those unique NFTs. The developers / VIPs (10%) and the award pool (10%) share the money earned (90 percent ).

While there is no violence involved in purchasing and selling SQUID, CoinMarketCap has issued a buyer's alert. Those interested in participating, should proceed with caution before exchanging squid. CoinMarketCap claimed that users have been unable to sell the currency on the decentralised market Pancakeswap, according to CNBC.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:48 AM IST