e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan to be released tomorrow morning, say Arthur Road Jail officials
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:31 AM IST

Twitter adds support for recording and sharing Spaces for users

FPJ Web Desk
Unsplash

Unsplash

Advertisement

Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that the hosts of it's audio chatroom Spaces can record chats and then share with others.

According to an announcement from Twitter, a "limited number" of hosts on iOS can now save and share their Spaces after the live event ends.

Currently, the feature is starting to roll out to a limited number of Twitter Spaces hosts on iOS and should be available to all hosts soon.

"REC has started one feature you've been asking for is Spaces Recording and the ability to replay. Some hosts on iOS will now be able to record their Spaces and share it out to their audience. listeners on iOS and Android who can't make it to the live Space can now catch up with the recording and jump in on the convo at any time," the company said in a tweet.

Hosts will be able to download the audio of their Space, which they can then edit as a podcast too.

Twitter also announced that its audio chatroom Spaces are now open to anyone who wants to host.

The Spaces team in a tweet said that the users on both Android and iOS will now be able to host Spaces.

Earlier this year, the company had limited access to hosting Spaces to accounts with at least 600 followers, saying that it found these accounts would be more likely to have a good experience due to the existing audience.

Twitter recently announced a new accelerator programme for creators on its audio conversation platform Spaces, to "discover and reward" around 150 creators with technical, financial and marketing support.

The 'Twitter Spaces Spark' programme is a three-month accelerator initiative.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ

As Facebook relaunches itself as Meta; here's all you need to know about the social media platform

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:31 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal