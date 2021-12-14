e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 02:20 PM IST

Watch video: Aussie woman proposes girl friend by faking injury during softball game; netizens love it

In a adorable moment, Sara Riou proposed to her girlfriend Jacinta Comande on the field during a recent match, halfway through a softball league game, at Mirrabooka softball complex in Perth.
FPJ Web Desk
Surprising your special someone with a marriage proposal can be tricky. The internet is full of people popping the question in unusual ways, sometimes even by involving a fake injury! That’s exactly how an Australian softball player asked her lady love to marry on the field, leaving everyone around completely awestruck.

In a adorable moment, Sara Riou proposed to her girlfriend Jacinta Comande on the field during a recent match, halfway through a softball league game, at Mirrabooka softball complex in Perth, according to media reports. Riou has been dating Comande for two years now and was keen to leave no stone unturned to make her proposal a memorable one.

In the video doing rounds on social media, Riou can be seen falling to the ground, pretending to be injured by the ball, leaving everyone around her worried and prompting Comande to run on the pitch when she didn’t get up for some time.

However, as soon as Comande rushed to the pitch to heal her, Riou got on one knee popping the question of marriage to Comande to which, the players and the crowd cheers by bursting into an applause as the adorable couple shares an emotional hug.

The beautiful moment won hearts on the internet with scores of Twitter users showering likes and retweets on the video along with leaving sweet messages for the adorable couple.

Have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 02:20 PM IST
