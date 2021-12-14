e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:37 PM IST

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar relishes Maharashtra's Misal Paav in viral video; ranks it as the number one dish

The video of Tendulkar enjoying the popular Maharashtrian dish has made netizens chatter about their favourite breakfast.
FPJ Web Desk
Sachin Tendulkar | Twitter/ Sachin_rt

It is no hidden secret that India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar is a big time foodie. The Indian cricketer has himself talked about his love for food, especially Mumbai's street food in various interviews and has often posted pictures of himself feasting on Mumbai's iconic snack Vada paav in his social media posts.

The former Indian cricketer on Monday took to Twitter to share his fondness for Misal Pav. The video of Tendulkar enjoying the popular Maharashtrian dish has made netizens chatter about their favourite breakfast.

“Misal Pav’s matter itself is different. Its reminds me of Burmese croustade. But Maharashtra’s Misal Pav is number 1,” says Tendulkar in the video. With a smile, he takes a spoonful of the curry and relishes it. He can be seen absolutely delighted with its taste in the video.

“Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day! What’s your idea of a perfect breakfast?” Tendulkar captioned the tweet.

To this, netizens replied with their favorite breakfast dishes and talked about the places where one can find the best version of these delicacies.

Have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:37 PM IST
