Watch video: Ancient iron chair from Maharashtra reaches Manchester; know the viral story behind it

An ancient iron chair that came from Maharashtra was surprisingly seen in a restaurant in Manchester. Everyone seems quite weirded out by the unusual stories that have emerged on the internet, but here's the story of a strangely unique incident.

This time it's about the iron chair that travelled from Maharashtra to Manchester in the United Kingdom. Sunandan Lele, a former cricketer turned journalist, posted a 20-second video on his social media account featuring the foldable chair. He was in Manchester when he came across the piece of furniture at a restaurant's outside seating area.The chair was constructed of iron and had the name 'Balu Lokhande' engraved in Marathi on the back.

Since Lele posted the video on his official Twitter account, it has had over 30.5k views and 1,825 likes. The post has gone viral on Twitter as netizens have rather hilarious reactions to it.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 05:29 PM IST