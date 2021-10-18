African man spends 12 years building a miniature version of his city, with recycled materials in his backyard

Meet Mulalo Nego Negondeni, a 26-year-old man from Mukula village in South Africa's Limpopo Province, who is said to have a whole lot of patience than probably all of us combined! Here's why.

The man has been creating a small version of Johannesburg in his parents' garden with recycled materials for the past 12 years, and the outcome is just incredible! This was said to be inspired by South Africa's hosting of the 2010 World Cup.

The man used a variety of recycled items to construct the imitation city, including cement, earth, plastic, cardboard, wires, fabric, and sand. Mulalo claims it took him 12 years to complete NegoCity in its current state.

The man built the stadium out of mud at first, but immediately understood that it would be swept away as soon as it started to rain, and he'd have to start over. Initially, the man used mud to build the stadium but quickly realized that it would be washed away as soon as it starts to rain and he would have to rebuild it again. It thus took some time for the man to find the suitable material for the stadium.

Have a look at a few more pictures here:

Mulalo Nego Negondeni for IE

Mulalo Nego Negondeni for IE

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 04:43 PM IST