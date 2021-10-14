A real life version of Hagrid's Hut from Harry Potter exists; fans can even live in it

The Grounds Keepers Cottage is located on the North York Moors and has two bedrooms with a double bed, bunk bed, and a double couch bed that can accommodate up to six people, four adults and two children.

The North York Moors is an upland area in north-eastern Yorkshire, England. It contains one of the largest expanses of heather moorland in the United Kingdom. The area was designated as a National Park in 1952, through the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949. The North York Moors National is full of special locations with special features, from lovely towns to stately homes, mighty abbeys to magical museums, and of course, fabulous food and art. It's one of the reasons it's a treasured landscape, protected for everyone to enjoy.

The super interesting cottage also features a wood-burning stove in the living room and a kitchen with an oven, refrigerator, and kettle, so you may cook if you want to. While you can rent their themed lodging all year, they've put on a special promotion where you can win a weekend stay for just £2, which would normally cost £495.

De Vere House in Lavenham, which inspired Godric's Hollow and is currently on Airbnb, is another fantastic Harry Potter location.

