Watch video: Anand Mahindra wishes netizens Merry Christmas with Masaka kids' dance

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is among those whom netizens look up to. He is known for sharing trendy and note-worthy content on social media. On the day of Christmas, he choose to share wishes in a witty way.

The industrialist took to share a dance video of Masaka kids enjoying the festive mood through the Christmas carol 'Feliz navidad'. The tweet was captioned to read, "One video is worth a million words. The Happiness Factory requires no capital. Merry Christmas to you all..."

In the video now going viral, we see the kids setting the mood of the Santa festival. Though none of them have a proper musical instrument or a microphone, their efforts and energy leaves the internet on fire.

Watch video, right here:

One video is worth a million words. The Happiness Factory requires no capital. Merry Christmas to you all.. pic.twitter.com/db16oitjDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 25, 2021

The kids have tried their own jugaad to music, pieces of wood, keyboard drawn on a school desk-like object were used them to create beats. The video hints viewers at the the bright side of whatever little joy they have in their life.

The video has garnered over 83K views and tons of reactions. Netizens seemed delighted with the Christmas wish and flooded the comments section. "Merry Christmas enjoy this too it’s amazing," a netizens wrote suggesting Anand Mahindra to watch another video of the Masaka kids.

Merry Christmas 🤶 enjoy this too it’s amazing 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AJYDnO04I7 — IamFaheem !! (@Idoneouss) December 25, 2021

