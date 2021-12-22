Watch video: Maharashtra man builds four-wheeler from scrap metal; Anand Mahindra appreciates

Maharashtra based man, identified as Dattatraya Lohar, built a four-wheeler using scrap which impressed the Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra. According to the YouTube channel Historicano, Dattatraya Lohar managed to build the vehicle despite having little education only to fulfil his son's wish.

This creation has caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, and he took to share the video on his official Twitter account. The post was captioned, "This clearly doesn't meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and 'more with less' capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility-not to mention the familiar front grille."

Take a look at the post, here:

In another tweet, Anand Mahindra said that as the vehicle doesn't comply with the regulations, the local authorities will soon stop it from operating. Rewarding him for his innovative creation, the Mahindra Group Chairman would personally offer Dattatraya Lohar a Bolero in exchange. And his creation will be put on display at Mahindra Research Valley as an inspiration to others.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 06:43 PM IST