No salary without Covid vaccine certificate: Punjab tells government employees

In a latest move to have its entire staff vaccinated, the Punjab government on Wednesday made covid vaccination certificate mandatory for all its employees for salaries. According to NDTV, the government will give salaries to employees only if they show covid vaccination certficate.

One can be fully vaccinated or have taken a single dose, but they will have to upload the certificates on the Punjab government's job portal if they want their salary.

However, the government order doesn't mention what it intends to do about employees who aren't vaccinated.

The move of the Charanjit Singh Channi's led government comes at at time when there is big concerns over the Omicron strain of coronavirus, known to be highly transmissible.

The vaccination certificates have to be uploaded on the Punjab government's iHRMS website, short for Integrated Human Resource Management System. The software streamlines salary payment and retirement benefit withdrawals.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 05:50 PM IST