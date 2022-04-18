Watch video: Albert Einstein's robot video goes viral on the internet

With the help of the modern technology, one of the most accomplished scientists and theorists, Albert Einstein's robots have been made multiple times in the past.

Recently, a video was uploaded on the internet of a robot whose face was a replica of Albert Einstein's face.

In the video, robot is seen nodding his head, winking, even sticking his tongue out. It is also seen wearing an artificial white color wig which enhances the look of it.

Some neitezens found it funny while some felt it was creepy

The video was uploaded few days back by Makeupshall since then it has then it has been watched a million times. It has also received 59,650 likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

