Watch video: Act of kindness; Basketball players help specially-abled woman ace a shot |

Being a little kind doesn't harm anyone and in fact, makes the world a better place to live in. It can makes a person's day and make them smile.

A video was shared by Good News Movement on Twitter of basketball players getting together to help a specially-abled woman shoot the ball into the ring. The successful attempt made a big smile onto the woman's face and which is worth watching.

The woman gets a huge applause

The video shows a group of men holding a woman on a wheelchair high, near the basketball ring. She aims at the ring and shoots but fails. She tries and misses again. Still, she keeps on trying and finally after a few attempts, the ball falls right into the ring.

The overwhelmed crowd is heard screaming out to applaud her. Her joy knows no bounds, evidently as she smiles wide. The players then carefully bring her down to the ground towards the end of the video.

The video was shared with the caption, “Let’s change the world with kindness! The smile at the end!”

Watch the video below:

Let's change the world with kindness! The smile at the end! 😃🏅🏆🏀🏆🏅🤗 pic.twitter.com/Xd0JN8Je3G — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) October 14, 2022

Since being shared on Friday, the video has gathered more than 23,600 views on Twitter. The location and date of the incident are not known. Internet users were amazed at the specially-abled woman's smile on successfully being able to make the ball fall in the basketball ring and the basketball players' efforts to cheer woman. A user commented, “Heroes of a different kind.” Another user wrote, “Let’s lift each other up!”