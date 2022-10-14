Watch video: Smriti Irani calls herself 'fat' to cheer young woman at 'Women and Child Development Conference'

Smriti Irani calls herself 'fat' to cheer young woman at 'Women and Child Development Conference' |

At the Conference on Skilling in Non-traditional Livelihoods (NTL) for Girls hosted by the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Union Minister Smriti Irani called herself ‘fat’ to cheer a young woman.

Gulbshah Praveen, a young woman from Bihar was invited to the stage to share her story. She shared her experience of how NTL has helped her and many.

A victim of child marriage, the woman got emotional while recollecting about struggles where she had to overcome numerous hurdles to become self-reliant. She did this without the support from her own family. The woman managed a confectionary shop now.

In order to make the atmosphere light and make Praveen laugh, Irani joked about her weight and said, “You manage a Monginis and yet you didn’t get a cake for your ‘fat’ minister."

Watch the video below:

The audience gave an applause and laughed at this. “If ever I get a chance, I will surely bring it,” Parveen responded.

The minister shared the pictures of the inaugural session of Aavaahn 2022 which she attended and where she interacted with students from across the country and spoke on various policy initiatives undertaken by the Prime Minister of India.

