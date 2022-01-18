Watch Video: AAP marks Bhagwant Maan's candidature as Punjab's CM with creative video on SRK's song 'Mast Kalandar'; netizens react

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann as chief ministerial face for upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

"Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

The party's social media team celebrated the declaration by releasing a creative video on Twitter showing Bhagwant Maan as Shah Rukh Khan in the song 'Mast Kalandar' from the film 'Heyy Baby.' "Punjab's next CM in the house!" read caption of the video.



Watch Video:

Here's how Twitter reacted to the video:

This is super creative https://t.co/MQQYv8yGEH — Harshit (@ChoroMarwari) January 18, 2022

full support to AAP for this video clip https://t.co/CJrqaJ7eXY — Research and Analysis Wing (@analysis_wing) January 18, 2022

However, some of the netizens felt that the post was misogynist and demeaning as it compared CM's chair with a woman. Some also pointed out to the fact that Shah Rukh Khan only has a guest appearance in the film and its Akshay Kumar, who is shown as Punjab's current CM Charanjit Singh Channi is the one who actually wins over Vidya Balan, shown as CM's chair in the end, implying that Channi will retain his power in the state.

Misogyny in the tweet comparing woman with CM Chair aside



So you are saying that in the end Channi will again become CM, like in movie in end Vidya Balan goes with Akshay Kumar 😹 — Scar (@Scar3rd) January 18, 2022

Last mien Akshay Kumar(Channi) ko Vidya Balan(CM Chair) mil jaati hai. Ad bnane se pehle ye nhi socha chomuon ne!



SRK(Bhagwant Mann) ka guest appearance tha. — Al Pacino | एल पचिनो (@thispacino) January 18, 2022

Why you should finish a movie 101 https://t.co/Pwh6SHFLnb — Shambo (@Humbly_Debonair) January 18, 2022

Kejriwal had last week released a phone number and asked people of Punjab to respond to tell them who they want to see as AAP’s chief ministerial face. At the same press conference, he had said that the party was keen to give the responsibility to Bhagwant Mann, but he himself suggested the idea of asking for people’s choice.

Calling Mann as his "younger brother", Kejriwal said that of the total responses, 93.3 per cent wanted Bahgwant Mann to the party's Chief Ministerial candidate.

The AAP is hoping to win big in the Punjab assembly elections, boosted by the constant public bickering in the ruling Congress and the falling out of the Akali Dal and the BJP over the contentious farm laws.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:55 PM IST