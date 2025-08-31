 Panic Erupts As 2 Horses Barge Into Railway Hospital In Jhansi, Doctors And Staff Lock Themselves Inside; WATCH VIDEO
A shocking and fearful incident was seen in Jhansi's railway hospital in Uttar Pradesh. The incident is said to have occurred on August 29 at the Mandal railway hospital in Jhansi, where 2 horses barged into the hospital building, causing havoc among patients and medical staff. One of the accompanists of patient recorded the video of the horses wandering in the alleys of the hospital building.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking and fearful incident was seen in Jhansi's railway hospital in Uttar Pradesh. The incident is said to have occurred on August 29 at the Mandal railway hospital in Jhansi, where 2 horses barged into the hospital building, causing havoc among patients and medical staff. One of the accompanists of patient recorded the video of the horses wandering in the alleys of the hospital building. The clip is now going viral on the Internet.

It can be heard in the video that the horses are walking around hospital wards freely, and no one is trying to send them away; instead, several doors of the different wards can be seen closed so that the horses do not enter anywhere else. Reports say that the horses also reached the CMS office in the hospital on their route, starting from the radiology department.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video is widely being shared on social media platforms. Netizens are criticizing management for poor safety protocols as the free horses could have harmed anyone, be it patients, newborns, pregnant ladies, or hospital staff.

The UP Congress also shared the video on their X handle and referred to the hospital as 'Chidiyaghar Model.' The caption of the post reads, "In Yogi Raj, earlier only the roads were left to the animals, but now even the hospitals are in the same state. The video is of the Jhansi Divisional Railway Hospital, where 2 horses are seen leisurely strolling around. The situation has become such that the doctors and staff had to lock themselves inside the ward to save themselves. The BJP's development model is actually a zoo model where everything from roads to hospitals is left to the animals."

Samajwadi Party on their official X handle wrote, "In the BJP government so far, there has only been the reign of terror of dogs, cats, snakes, bulls, rats, and monkeys in hospitals. Now, horses have also started entering hospitals and creating chaos. The BJP has spread jungle raj across the entire UP, and the BJP has ruined UP."

