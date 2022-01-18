Watch Video: AAP declares Bhagwant Mann as chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly polls

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann as chief ministerial face for upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

"Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here.

Kejriwal had last week released a phone number and asked people of Punjab to respond to tell them who they want to see as AAP’s chief ministerial face. At the same press conference, he had said that the party was keen to give the responsibility to Bhagwant Mann, but he himself suggested the idea of asking for people’s choice.

Calling Mann as his "younger brother", Kejriwal said that of the total responses, 93.3 per cent wanted Bahgwant Mann to the party's Chief Ministerial candidate.

The AAP is hoping to win big in the Punjab assembly elections, boosted by the constant public bickering in the ruling Congress and the falling out of the Akali Dal and the BJP over the contentious farm laws.

Kejriwal's party has made a host of promises, assuring that they will replicate the Delhi model of governance in the state with focus on free power, water, doorstep services, health and education.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Just recently, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, on debut, won 14 of the 35 seats in the Chandigarh Civic polls, unseating the BJP, which swept the polls last time winning 20 seats.

Born in Satoj village of Sangrur in 1973, Mann started his career as a comedian. He began his political career in 2011 with the Punjab Peoples Party, which is led by Manpreet Singh Badal. In 2012, he fought the elections from the Lehragaga constituency but lost.

Later, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 and contested election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. His importance in the Punjab politics increased when he defeated veteran leader of Punjab Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was then a part of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Mann has been elected to the Punjab Lok Sabha seat of Sangrur for two terms in a row since 2014.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:21 PM IST