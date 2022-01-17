Punjab assembly polls: AAP to announce its CM candidate tomorrow at 12 noon, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the name of Punjab CM candidate will be announced tomorrow at 12pm.

"Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12pm," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal asked people who should be the party's chief ministerial face in the February 14 Punjab Assembly polls, even as he stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal, however, ruled himself out of the race as the AAP launched its "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive and said the name of the candidate for the top post will be announced after getting the feedback of people.

In the presence of Mann, who is the AAP's Punjab unit chief and the MP from Sangrur, and senior party leader Raghav Chadha, the Delhi chief minister launched a mobile number -- 7074870748 -- on which people can give their opinion till 5 pm on January 17 by recording their voice and sending text or WhatsApp messages as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

"No, Arvind Kejriwal is not in this. Let me clarify, I am not in it," Kejriwal said, ruling himself out as the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab.

Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor had announced that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls would be from the Sikh community.

The Punjab election is scheduled for February 14 and the result will be announced on March 10.

This time, Shiromani Akali Dal has joined hands with BSP and BJP is contesting elections with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress party won the polls, securing 77 seats of the 117 total constituencies. AAP had emerged runner-up, winning 20 seats. Akali Dal had won 15 seats and its alliance partner BJP in 3 seats.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:03 PM IST