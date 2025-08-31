 Speeding Bus Fatally Crashed Into Biker And Pedestrian In Tamil Nadu, Killing Both On Spot; Horrifying Incident Caught On Camera
A horrifying incident was captured on the CCTV camera in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore village, where a speeding bus fatally crashed into a biker and a pedestrian, killing both of them on the spot in the disastrous crash. The disturbing and terrifying footage was recorded by a CCTV camera nearby and is now going viral on the Internet.

Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Speeding Bus Fatally Crashed Into Biker And Pedestrian In Tamil Nadu, Killing Both On Spot; Horrifying Incident Caught On Camera | X @ashkarna

A horrifying incident was captured on the CCTV camera in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore village, where a speeding bus fatally crashed into a biker and a pedestrian, killing both of them on the spot in the disastrous crash. The disturbing and terrifying footage was recorded by a CCTV camera nearby and is now going viral on the Internet. According to the reports, the bus driver fled the scene after the accident took place.

As seen in the video, the biker was making a U-turn on the narrow road without noticing the speeding bus driving his way. In the sudden moment when he noticed the bus, he panicked and couldn't escape from being crashed. The speeding bus driver, though, tried to save the biker but ended up crashing into him and later crashed into the adjoined pedestrian road, where another man was crushed to death.

WATCH VIDEO:

Further in the video, when the bus driver lost control of the speeding bus, the vehicle went on to crash into a wall of a house near the pedestrian road. According to the reports, both the biker and the pedestrian died on the spot.

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens are blaming the biker instead of the bus driver, as if the biker had noticed the bus before taking a U-turn, the tragedy could have been averted.

One user wrote, "Mistake is 2 wheeler, but he crossed fast, the bus driver panicked and failed to maintain the left lane."

Another user wrote, "The mistake is of the two-wheeler. The bus cannot stop as it is on a main road, and tries to avoid the two-wheeler but in vain."

One user wrote, "When 2 idiots meet. Both that bike guy and the bus driver. Both were wrong. This isn’t the speed for a bus that too through roads like this. I feel sorry for the lady who lost her life in this chaos.

