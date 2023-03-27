WATCH: Vande Bharat Express passes by spectacular landscape on Chennai-Mysuru route; Southern Railway shares video | Twitter: Southern Railway

Southern Railway shared a video on Twitter that showed the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train travelling through a spectacular landscape. The video that captures the transport in the midst of plush greenery has gone viral and impressed netizens. Haven't watched it? Take a look at the video below.

WATCH

#VandeBharatExpress - Redefining passenger experience with its state-of-the-art facilities, speed, striking design and enhanced safety features!



Take a look at the beautiful visuals of Chennai - Mysuru #Vande Bharat Express cruising past a picturesque stretch pic.twitter.com/JhgNu8pPF3 — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) March 24, 2023

Southern India's 1st Vande Bharat

In November 2022, marking a historic day for Southern India, PM Narendra Modi flagged off the next-gen Vande Bharat bridging Karnataka & Tamil Nadu. The route happens to mark the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first of its kind in South India.

"It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech and Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru," the PMO said.