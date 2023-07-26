 WATCH: Uttarakhand's 1st Defender 130; Baba Ramdev Drives Gifted Car Worth More Than ₹1 Cr In Haridwar
The video of Baba Ramdev driving a Land Rover Defender 130 has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Uttarakhand's 1st Defender 130; Baba Ramdev Drives Gifted Car Worth More Than ₹1 Cr In Haridwar | Instagram

A video of Indian Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev driving the luxury SUV 'Land Rover Defender 130' has surfaced online and gone viral on social media. It is being said that the car which happens to be the first one in Uttarakhand since it was launched earlier this year was gifted to him by one of the members of the Patanjali Group.

Baba Ramdev was seen holding the steering wheel of the vehicle and slowly stepping down from it after a drive in the video. Take a look at the video right here

In the video, the 57-year-old Indian Guru was seen flawlessly driving the brand-new car in Haridwar. Also, he wasn't alone during the drive as the footage showed a few people including women accompanying him as he held the wheel.

The video was shared online by an automobile page with the claim that it was the state's first car of its kind and came as a gift from Divyanshu Kesarwani, the CFA Of Patanjali Group in UP East and Central Region.

Land Rover Defender 130 was launched in 2023 to seat eight persons in comfort. The prices of the expensive off-roader started at 1.30 Crore INR.

article-image

