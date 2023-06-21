 WATCH: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami observes Yoga Day 2023 at Almora's Jageshwar Dham, exercises with Baba Ramdev
It was learned that the Jageshwar Dham will become the centre of yoga, meditation, and spirituality.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Jageshwar Dham on the occasion of International Yoga Day and showed a new vision for developing tourism by promoting yoga in the state. In a big message from Jageshwar, Almora on Yoga Day 2023, the CM said, "Yoga is a combination of physical, mental, spiritual, religious and cultural consciousness." He was seen performing Yoga poses on the stage along with other dignitaries.

Jageshwar Dham to become centre of spiritual consciousness

The Yoga Festival was organized at Jageshwar Dham in Almora as a special initiative of CM Dhami. He said that through the Manas Mandir Mala Mission, the government is developing various facilities in the ancient temples of Kumaon, Uttarakhand.

"This scheme is being started from Jageshwar Dham, and it will be made a center of yoga meditation and spiritual consciousness," he said.

CM Dhami was seen choosing the Manskhand region of the state, the third gem included in the Navratna of development by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for observing the special day. It was learned that the Jageshwar Dham will become the centre of yoga, meditation, and spirituality.

CM Dhami on Yoga

The Chief Minister during the event also mentioned the five combinations of Yoga from Jageshwar Dham and said that Yoga is a heritage in the form of knowledge.

CM Dhami performs Yoga with Baba Ramdev

Prior to the Yoga Day programme at Jageshwar Dham, CM Dhami performed yoga exercises along with hundreds of participants including Baba Ramdev in a yoga program organized at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar.

