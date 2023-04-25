Kedarnath Yatra 2023: Shrine doors opens for pilgrims and more details inside

Kedarnath Dham opens its doors for pilgrims today, April 25 after the holy shrine shut its Kapat on October 26, last year. The registrations for Kedarnath Yatra have been halted in Haridwar and Rishikesh due to extreme weather conditions like heavy rain and snowfall. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar has said that, pilgrims are now being allowed to visit the Kedarnath Dham as the weather conditions have improved.

The abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers and devotees play the drums after the doors of the Kedarnath Dham open for the pilgrims.

WATCH:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The portals of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees. Kedarnath Temple Chief Priest Jagadguru Rawal Bhima Shankar Ling Shivacharya opened the portals. pic.twitter.com/WjPf2fcYdg — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Read Also 7 must-visit ancient temples in India to seek blessings in 2023

The Kedarnath Dham is one of the char dhams located in Uttarakhand. The Char Dham Yatra is considered to be one of the most auspicious pilgrimages in the country. According to government officials, more than 16 lakh people have registered for the Char Dham Yatra so far. The Char Dham Yatra consists of the four holy shrines; Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Yesterday, the Utsav Doli of Lord Kedarnath arrived at Kedarnath amid heavy snowfall.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The portals of Kedarnath Dham are set to open. The temple is decorated with 20 quintal flowers. Thousands of pilgrims are present in Kedarnath Dham during the opening of the portals. pic.twitter.com/TQSv3FeDe4 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Read Also Baisakhi 2023: 7 Famous Gurudwaras in India that you must visit

You can register for the yatra. The registrations can be done in both online and offline modes. Offline registration can be done only after reaching Sonbhadra and as per the availability of slots, devotees are allotted with a date of darshan.

Pregnant women more than 6 weeks' children under 13 years of age and elderly above 75 years can not apply.

For online registrations, there are four options that devotees can opt for, such as:

Apply online: through Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee-UK website.

Text message or WhatsApp: Type Yatra and send it to the mobile number +918394833833.

Through toll-free number: 01351364.

App: You can install an app named 'Tourist Care Uttarakhand' from Google Play Store and register for the Kedarnath yatra through this.

People who are opting for the registration must note that the registration process does not require paying any money. The entire registration is done for free.

The holy shrine remains closed for six months of the year during the winter months and the temple opens during spring -summer. The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open. The closing date of Kedarnath yatra is November 14, 2023.

Read Also How to book a helicopter for Kedarnath Yatra? Check details