How to book a helicopter for Kedarnath Yatra? Check details

Kedarnath Temple | Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee

Kedarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a part of the Char Dham Yatra and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. It includes the tour of four holy sites: Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri—nestled high up in the Himalayas.

This year, the Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples, while Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

Apart from walking, the devotees will be able to reach Kedarnath by helicopter as well. Booking of tickets for the Kedarnath Heli Service for the Chardham Yatra will start on April 8.

According to the state tourism Department, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been authorized for online booking for the convenience of pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath Dham by helicopter.

Booking tickets

The devotees can book helicopter service tickets from heliyatra.irctc.co.in

Registration is a must

Registration of passengers is mandatory to go by Kedarnath Heli service in Chardham Yatra. A person will be able to book a maximum of six seats at a time with their ID, while passengers travelling in a group will be able to book 12 seats at a time.

Read Also How to register for Kedarnath Yatra 2023? Check all the important details