 How to register for Kedarnath Yatra 2023? Check all the important details
People who are opting for the registration must note that it is free

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
The registration process for Kedarnath Yatra has started and the journey will begin on April 25. Devotees who want to go for Kedarnath Yatra will have to complete the registration first.

The registrations can be done in both online and offline modes. Offline registration can be done only after reaching Sonbhadra and as per the availability of slots, devotees are allotted with a date of darshan.

Pregnant women more than 6 weeks' children under 13 years of age and elderly above 75 years can not apply.

For online registrations, there are four options that devotees can opt for, such as:

Apply online: through Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee-UK website.

Text message or WhatsApp: Type Yatra and send it to the mobile number +918394833833.

Through toll-free number: 01351364.

App: You can install an app named 'Tourist Care Uttarakhand' from Google Play Store and register for the Kedarnath yatra through this.

People who are opting for the registration must note that the registration process does not require paying any money. The entire registration is done for free.

