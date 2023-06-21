President Droupadi Murmu, VP Dhankhar, Rajnath Singh & Others Observe International Yoga Day

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice Prez Dhankhar & Others Observe International Yoga Day | Twitter

Several Ministers performed yoga across India to commemorate the ninth International Yoga Day on Wednesday. While President Droupadi Murmu performed yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar performed yoga with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi on International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to United States, will be leading a yoga session at United Nations Headquarters. He posted a video message in which he said that yoga expands inner vision and that it connects one with their consciousness "which makes us feel the unity of the living being, gives basis of love for living beings".

Several Ministers observe Yoga Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed yoga aboard the indigenously developed INS Vikrant in Kochi, along side personnel of Indian Navy. Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in an event conducted at AIIMS Delhi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Ramesh Bais also marked the event in Mumbai city. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also performed yoga at an event organised near Gateway of India today.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw observed Yoga Day at Odisha's Balasore while Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari joined the crowd in Nagpur.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also seen performing yoga at Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur.

Reportedly, the theme for International Yoga Day 2023 is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'Yoga for welfare of all as the world is one family'.