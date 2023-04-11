WATCH: UP man who rescued Sarus crane re-unites with the bird at Kanpur Zoo

Arif Khan Gurjar and Sarus crane re-unite | Twitter

It looks like the unique 'friendship' between a man from Uttar Pradesh and a Sarus crane is forever. Arif Khan Gurjar, the man from Amethi district who had rescued the Sarus crane, finally got a chance to visit his friend the Sarus crane at the Kanpur zoo.

The video of the two friends reuniting was posted on Twitter by Nigar Parveen.

In the video, it is seen how Saras Crane reacted when he saw Arif. The crane's happiness was worth seeing. He started jumping with joy upon seeing his friend Arif.

एक बेजुबान की मोहब्बत देखिए



महीनों दिनों बाद जब कानपुर चिड़ियाघर पहुंचे आरिफ को दोस्त सारस ने देखा तो उसकी खुशी का आलम देखने लायक था



इस नफरत के दौर में बेजुबान मोहब्बत समझता है पर ये नफरती नहीं ! अफसोस pic.twitter.com/hk5ntyfz6O — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) April 11, 2023

Khan spotted the crane asleep with a bleeding leg in his field in the Mandkha village of the Amethi area and managed to save the bird. He took care of the bird for a year, and eventually they shared a bond with Arif and would accompany him everywhere and even eat with him.

After the crane was all better, it refused to fly away and instead used to follow Arif everywhere. The heartwarming story of friendship between man and bird came to an abrupt end after officials shifted the crane to Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Rae Bareli last week.

The UP Forest Department took the bird away from Arif on March 21, and currently, the bird is quarantined at the Kanpur zoo for 15 days.