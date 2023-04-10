Watch: Drunk man climbs mobile tower in Indore after fight with dad, cops rush with crane for rescue...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A drunkard climbed a mobile tower installed in front of Mehak Vatika in the Indore, on Sunday night.
The man identified as Sanjay Malviya got drunk after a fight with his father. He then climbed the mobile tower, drawing locals' attention.
On receiving information from the local residents of the area, police reached the spot and tried to persuade Sanjay to come down, but he refused. After several efforts, a cranewas called to bring him down safely, and he was then taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. According to the police, Sanjay had consumed alcohol before climbing the tower.
Further investigation is underway to determine the details of the incident.