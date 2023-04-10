Indore girl Tanishka Sujit who passed class 12th at the age of 12, meets PM Modi; showered with praises

Indore: Tanishka Sujit who passed class 12th at the age of 12, meets PM Modi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s 15-year-old child prodigy Tanishka Sujit recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When PM Modi asked the young girl about her future goals, she replied that she wants to become Chief Justice of India.

Tanishka Sujit, has got her name registered in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records by passing the class 10th examination at the age of 11 and class 12th exams at the age of 12.

The Prime Minister encouraged Tanishka to pursue her dreams and also suggested visiting the Supreme Court.

PM Modi also asked Tanishka why she wanted to go abroad to study, to which Tanishka replied that she wanted to study international laws to prove to be a better judge.

The Prime Minister then asked Tanishka about her achievements in the digital field, Tanishka told that she has won the title of Early Coder in India's biggest technology platform.

Tanishka set to become the youngest graduate

Tanishka's mother Anubha Awasthi, MPs Shankar Lalwani and Mayur Sethi were present during the meeting.

PM Modi asked Lalwani to take care of the promising daughter of Indore and make every possible contribution in her progress.

Tanishka lost her father during the Corona pandemic but still did not lose heart and is currently pursuing BA LLB from Devi Ahilya University and will become the youngest graduate at the mere age of 15.