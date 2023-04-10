Indore: Argument over bike parking leads to firing, two injured

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An argument over parking a bike on the road resulted in two people sustaining gunshot wounds when the accused pulled the trigger of his air gun in the Tejaji Nagar area on Sunday. The police are searching for the accused.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that the incident took place in Mirzapur village around 9 am. Mahesh Solanki, a resident of Datoda lodged a complaint that he came to take his wife to her parents' place in Mirzapur. He had parked his bike outside the house when accused Anoop reached there in his bullock cart in the process dragging the bike.

When Mahesh objected, the accused started arguing with him. Meanwhile one of his accomplices Gendalal also reached there with an airgun. Anoop took the airgun from him and opened fire due to which Mahesh’s brother-in-law Shubham and a neighbour Rohit got injured. They are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The police are recording their statements. A case has been registered against Anoop and Gendalal under the relevant section and a search has been launched for them.