Madhya Pradesh: Rain, thunderstorm likely in several parts including Bhopal, Indore; Yellow alert issued | Representative Image/ PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A yellow alert has been issued for rain and thunderstorms with lightning in Narmdapuram division and some districts including Khandwa, Burhanpur, Raisen and Bhopal in the next 24 hours.

According to the meteorological department, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur over Badwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Narmadapuram along with light rain over Seoni, Chhindwada, Vidisha, Indore, Neemuch and Harda in the afternoon hours.

India Meteorological Department's Bhopal centre director R Balasubramanian said, “Upper air cyclonic circulation lying over western Rajasthan and a trough line from Kerala to Central Maharashtra through interior Karnataka were causing moisture, gusty winds, hailstorm, thunderstorm and showers in MP”.

Notably, in the last 24 hours, Panna, Vidisha and Devendra Nagar have recorded 20 mm rainfall while Bijawer, Patharia, Raisen and Shyampur recorded 10 mm rainfall.

Read Also MP: Traffic police recovers Rs 28k as fine amounts from traffic violators in Narmadapuram