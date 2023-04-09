 MP: Traffic police recovers Rs 28k as fine amounts from traffic violators in Narmadapuram
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising Regional transport officials (RTO) and traffic police personnel opened helmet and seat belt checking drives at the bridge built over Tawa river on Saturday, officials said.

The officials added that as many as 80 helmetless two-wheeler riders were penalised in the inspection drives, from whom a total of Rs 28.2 thousand were recovered as fine amounts.

RTO officer Nisha Chouhan and Deputy superintendent of police (Traffic) of Narmadapuram, SK Mishra were also present during the inspection. They told the media that the commuters riding two wheelers without a helmet and the ones not possessing the documents of their vehicles are being penalised in the inspection drives, on which the noose will be tightened in the coming days too.

They further warned that no commuter must ride a two-wheeler without a helmet and must possess the relevant documents while riding/driving.

Apart from two-wheelers, the four wheeler drivers and dumpers were also inspected during the drives.

