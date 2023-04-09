Madhya Pradesh: Cheetah Siyaya proves doting mother

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The female cheetah Siyaya is taking care of its four cubs well at Kuno National Park enclosure in Sheopur district. This has given a hope to foresters that don’t need to intervene in the process. However, they are keeping a close eye from distance.

The cubs are 15 days old and growing well. As cubs are inside the fortified enclosure, forest officials do not have to worry about their safety.

The forest officers do check whether the fence of enclosure is intact so that no other animal enters it. On April 24, Siyaya gave birth to four cubs, fathered by Freddie. At present, Freddie, the make cheetah is roaming in jungles, exploring new avenues.

“We are watching cubs and their mother Siyaya with cameras. They are doing well,” Sheopur District Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press.

The enclosure in which Siyaya gave birth to four cubs is spread across 120 hectares. Another female Savana is also inside the enclosure.