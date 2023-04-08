Bhopal: KYC centres go jam-packed as women rush to documents for 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Collector Ashish Singh in a KYC updating centre |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): KYC (Know Your Customer) centres in Bhopal are witnessing a high rush as women begun to arrange documents for registration of 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

Collector Ashish Singh visited several KYC centres to review the process. He visited Vishkarma Nagar market, Anna Nagar and 12 number market in Bhopal.

Rush was seen in all KYC centres. Notably, beneficiaries have been asked to bring three documents for the KYC (Know Your Customer) process—bank details, Aadhaar card and Samagra ID. And, it is mandatroy to have same contact numbers in all three documents. This is the reason, people are rushing to these centres to update their documents.

Besides, 'server down' is another teething problem for the beneficiaries.