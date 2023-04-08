 WATCH: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya compares girls wearing short dress with 'Shurpanakha'; sparks controversy
"When I see educated youths and children dancing all drunk, I feel like slapping them," said Vijayvargiya

Saturday, April 08, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, yet again, has sparked controversy after he compared girls wearing short dresses with 'Shurpanakha'-- a demoness in Hindu epic Ramayana.

Vijayvargiya was addressing a gathering on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday, when he said, "In India, we worship women as devi. However, these days the girls are so badly dressed that they look more like demoness Shurpnakha."

He went on saying, "Indore is number 1 in all areas, but this generation seems to be inclined towards alcohol. When I see educated youths and children dancing all drunk, I feel like slapping them. All this is not part of our culture and makes me highly worried.”

He urged parents to Inculcate some 'values' in the children.

Congress demands apology

Vijayvargiya’s comments have drawn strong reaction from the opposition Congress. Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed tweeted, “BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says girls dress badly & look like ‘Shurpanakha’. This is a reprehensible & demeaning insult to every woman of this country. Where is Smriti Irani now? Does she condone this disgusting statement? Or does she only find her voice to attack Rahul Gandhi!”

Congress media cell vice president Sangeeta Sharma has demanded an apology from the BJP.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Rights body reach Bina school to inspect fee, shocked to discover human fetus in...
