Madhya Pradesh: Rights body reach Bina school to inspect fee, shocked to discover human fetus in laboratory

Madhya Pradesh: Human foetus found in school laboratory in Bina

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a human fetus was found stored in a jar in the laboratory of a missionary school in Bina during an inspection by the Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission (MPCPCR) on Thursday. The commission has ordered an FIR in the matter and the police have seized the fetus which will be sent for examination on Monday.

Notably, a student was expelled from the school by the principal over fee dues. The student's father Rakesh Patel had complained to MP Child Rights Protection Commission on February 3. The MPCPCR was conducting an inspection in this regard when the commission members Omkar Singh and Dr. Nivedita Sharma saw the human fetus in the school laboratory.

Management failed to give plausible answer

When asked about it, the school management including the principal could not give a satisfactory answer. At first, the management said that the fetus was made of ‘plastic’. But, when the commission members asked why it was preserved, they could not provide a plausible answer.

In her defence, the school principal said the specimen must have been brought before her tenure.

The commission members immediately directed the station in-charge Kamal Nigwal to confiscate the fetus and investigate the matter.

Commission member Omkar Singh said, “During the investigation, something like a human fetus has been found in the school laboratory, which we have seized. The school could not produce the necessary documents. The principal also did not give any reply as per the rules. We have given instructions for FIR. We will also give our report to the MP government by Monday.”

A hub of irregularities

Pointing out various other irregularities at the school, commission member Dr. Nivedita Sharma said that there was a guest room in the school premises, which should not be there.

“We were not allowed to go to the guest room. There is no police verification of the school staff either. They have also done diversion of land for other businesses, which is against the rules. Students are being pressured regarding fees. Old specimens of organisms are kept in the laboratory, which have decayed. They have not been preserved properly.”

(With inputs from Nai Dunia)