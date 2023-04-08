Madhya Pradesh: Home delivery of birth-death certificates begins in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The birth and death registration department has begun a new scheme of delivering birth and death certificates to homes under the unique initiative of municipality mayor Geeta Agarwal. The scheme was inaugurated by MLA Gayatri Raje Puar in the presence of mayor Agarwal, chairman Ravi Jain and MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal on Friday.

For death certificates, relatives of the deceased can fill the form of policy at the time of funeral at Muktidham. Birth certificate forms would be available at hospitals during the birth of the child. Earlier, relatives had to collect these certificates from the municipality office.

Residents can now receive birth and death certificates sitting at home, without visiting the municipality office, MLA Puar said. ‘We have prepared the action plan to provide better facilities to citizens. This scheme would promote easy and accessible collection of these certificates. ‘Dewas is first in the state to launch a scheme like this,’ MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal said.

