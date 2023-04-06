 Madhya Pradesh: Mayor reviews various development works in MIC meet in Dewas
Agarwal also presented a provision of budget for construction of public gardens while keeping space for organisation of cultural programmes like Gudi Padwa, Rangpanchami and others.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 02:49 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Gita Agarwal reviewed various development projects of Dewas city in mayor-in-council meeting on Wednesday. She approved improvements of roads and gardens under the government's revitalization campaign.

Analysing re-densification policy of the government, she sanctioned Rs 2,770 lakh for plots proposed under said scheme at land of old municipality office.

The Mayor also approved 6% and 5% rebates on deposits of advance property and water tax respectively for 2023-24.

The mayor presented a separate budget provision for construction and repair of government girls' schools as well as for the uplift of slums.

PWD committee chairman Ganesh Patel, Health Committee chairman Dharmendra Singh Bais and others were also present. 

